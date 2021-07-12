GODFREY - The Dynamic Duo Car Show is back for Saturday, Aug. 14, at 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey, with high expectations as in previous years. There will be a Mustang/Corvette competition and a separate open class show.

There will be cars and trucks on display at the show.

The day will include raffles, food, and crafts. Registration is $20.

Registration is 8 a.m. to noon, and judging begins at 11:30 a.m. Awards will be delivered at 3 p.m. that day.

“This is the third year for this show, and a donation is made to the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Athletic Scholarship Fund from the proceeds,” said Leslie Tepen of the Dynamic Duo Car Show. “This enables children to participate in sports who do not have the means for the entry fee or event equipment. We invite anyone to show their car or just stop by and see all the cars present.”

“We had participated in car shows for years,” Tepen said. “I own Corvettes and my buddy has Mustangs. We went together to have this and also have the open show. We also wanted to do a show that donated to a charity, and we love sports and helping kids, so we thought this charity - the one for the Godrey Parks and Recreation Athletic Scholarship Fund was a good one.”

Tepen said people come from Springfield, IL, St. Louis, Trenton, IL, Paducah, Kentucky, and all over to see the car show.

“The show also has raffles, vendors with food,” she said. “It is great to look at the cars and enjoy the food and raffles.”

