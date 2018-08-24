FORT WORTH, Texas – Dylynn Otte posted her second career double-double Friday but the SIUE volleyball team fell in its season opener to Green Bay at the Cowtown Classic Presented by LaQuinta.

Green Bay defeated the Cougars 25-11, 25-13, 22-25, 25-18 in the opening day of the Cowtown Classic from the campus of TCU.

"We had a lot of bright moments even in sets one and two," said SIUE Head Coach Kendall Paulus. "It felt like we had a good rhythm going into the third set, and it turned out to be true. It was a really hard-fought match for all four sets."

Otte recorded a team-high 10 kills and added 11 digs. She previously had a double-double against Green Bay back in the 2016 season when the two teams met at the Vadalabene Center.

"She had a really good match," said Paulus of the junior outside hitter. "She was putting a lot of heat in out-of-system balls."

Setter Mallory Nicholson also had a double-double for the Cougars with 20 assists and 10 digs. Libero Jordyn Klein led the Cougars' defense overall with 20 digs as SIUE topped Green Bay defensively 69-65 in digs.

"We were making a ton of hustle plays," said Paulus.

SIUE redshirt freshman Hope Everett was strong in her collegiate debut, posting a .636 hitting percentage with eight kills on 11 swings. She added a team-high five blocks.

"She looks really comfortable and was competitive," said Paulus. "She was working hard and was available in transition. She hit all areas of the court well."

Taylor Wolf paced the Phoenix with 18 kills. Green Bay hit .206 as a team.

SIUE returns to play Saturday with two matches. The Cougars face UAB at 11 a.m. and host TCU in the tournament finale at 5 p.m.

"I think we had really good momentum," said Paulus. "The team is still feeling confident from the way the fought back and took that third set so we feel good going into tomorrow."

