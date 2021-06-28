SPRINGFIELD - Edwardsvllle High wrestlers Dylan Gvillo came in second at 132 pounds, while brother Drew finished sixth in the 170 pound group and Alton's Damien Jones came in fifth at 182 pounds at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Class 3A state tournament held on Saturday at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.

Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic won the team championship with 99 points, with Carol Stream Glenbard North and DeKalb both tying for second with 93.5 points each. Moline was fourth with 85 points, Lockport Township came in fifth with 73 points, in sixth place was Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson at 52.5 points, Libertyville was seventh with 50 points, Chicago Marist Catholic was eighth with 47.5 points and both Batavia and Roselle Lake Park tied for ninth with 47 points each.

Edwardsville ended up in 17th place with 34 points, while Alton had 11.5 points, Granite City scored five points and Collinsville failed to score.

Dylan Gvillo started out in the 132 pound category with a first round win over Scott Busse of Lake Zurich 7-6, then pinned Blake McGee of DeKalb in the quarterfinal bout at 2:57. In the semifinal, Gvillo pinned Kaden Fetteroff of Batavia at 4;42, and in the final, Gvillo lost to Kole Brower of Moline 16-8.

In the 170 pound group, Drew Gvillo won his opening round mach over Gabe Quezada of Zion-Benton by fall at 5:23, but lost in the quarterfinals to Antonio Torres of Naperville Central 12-3. In the second round of the consolation bracket, Gvillo won over Justin King of Glen Ellyn Glenbard West 7-3, then won in a tiebreak 4-3 over Jacob Liberatore of Chicago Marist to advance. In the consolation semifinals, Gvillo lost to Jack Hominac of Hoffman Estates Conant 5-3, and in the fifth place match, lost to Josh Knudten of Libertyville 10-2 to finish sixth.

At the 128 pound class, Connor Surtin lost his opener to Maddox Kahlimsky of Palatine Fremd 7-2, and won his first round consolation match over Lauden Edwards of Carol Stream Glenbard North 11-2. Surtin was eliminated in the second round by Kel Yamato of Stevenson 4-2 in overtime.

In the 145 pound class, Drew Landau lost his first round bout to Moses Quintana of Aurora West 7-1, then lost his first round consolation match to David Gilliam of Glenbard North 12-4, and was eliminated. At 195 pounds, Evan Holderer lost his opener to Tom Culp of Quincy by fall at 2:19, then bounced back to win his first round consolation match over Jacob Housour of Aurora Waubonsie Valley 6-5. Holderer was eliminated in the second round of the consolation bracket with a 4-2 loss to Ryan Hunkins of Huntley.

For the Redbirds, Jones started his journey in the 182 pound class with a first round win by technical superiority over John Schmidt of Geneva 17-2 at 4:25, then won his quarterfinal bout over Quinn Herbert of Wilmette Loyola Academy 9-3. Jones lost his semifinal match to Chase Baczek of Libertyville 5-2, then in the consolation semifinals, Jones lost to Matt Arsenault of Plainfield Central 3-1. Jones won the fifth place match over Jackson Tonkovich of Batavia 15-5.

In the 170 pound category, Lawson Bruce lost his first round match to Marko Hennin of Barrington 13-5, and in the first round of the consolation bracket, was pinned by King at 4:31, ending his day.

The Warriors had two qualifiers, and in the 113 pound class, Caleb Scott lost his first round match to Ben Aranda of DeKalb by technical superiority 15-0 at 2:54, but bounced back in the first round of the consolation bracket with a 9-5 win over Esteban Delgado of Buffalo Grove. Scott was eliminated in the second round when he was pinned by Caleb Drousias of Chicago Mt. Carmel at 4:41.

In the 126 pound class, Dylan Boyd won his opener over Charlie Jones of Barrington 7-6, but lost his quarterfinal match to Cody Tavoso of Hinsdale Central 15-1. In the second round of the consolation bracket, Boyd came back to win over Russell Hoeft of Hoffman Estates Conant 13-4, but in the third round, fell to Yamato 5-3 and was eliminated.

Collinsville's lone representative, Austin Stewart at 170 pounds, lost in the first round to Hominac by technical superiority 18-0 at 4:21, then in the first round of the consolation bracket, was pinned by Liberatore at 2:18 and was eliminated.

The IWCOA sponsored this year's state tournament series after the Illinois High School Association called off its series this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

