Note: This was an election bio and platform submitted by Dwight Werts and Larry Trent for the Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees race in their own words.



Dwight A. Werts Bio

Life Long Resident

Graduate of Roxana High School

Graduate of Lewis & Clark Community College

President and C.E.O. of Werts Welding & Tank Service, Inc. with 8 locations in the U.$. and 100 employees

Married with two grown children

Current Member of Lewis & Clark Board of Trustees

Past Chairman and current member of Lewis & Clark Foundation Board

Past Chairman and current board member of Riverbend Growth Association

Board member of Great Rivers Land Trust

Helped establish and past Vice-Chairman of Marquette High School Foundation

Established a scholarship at Lewis & Clark Community College

Established and funded a Student Emergency Fund at Lewis & Clark Community College

Established and funded a Veteran's Emergency Fund at Lewis and Clark Community College

Helped establish a truck driving program and donated two semi tank trailers to Lewis and Clark Community College, one for Fire Science and one for Truck Driver's Program

Donated over $250,000 to at Lewis and Clark Community College between my private and business contributions.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dwight Werts Platform

"A strong community has identifiable leaders who associate themselves with the organizations that champion the goals of the community. Lewis and Clark Community College is one of those organizations that has not only delivers higher education to the counties of Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin and Madison, but also draws citizens for music, art, speakers, athletics and health care. These services have been made available to all members of our community. It's rare that you talk to a family that doesn't have a connection to the college.

"I have associated myself with Lewis and Clark Community College as a student, a parent, a member of the Board of Trustees and a member of the College Foundation Board. As a community leader, I have observed and supported the interaction of the college with social service agencies, private sector businesses, universities, high schools and health care organizations. These collaborations strengthen our entire region.

"This year Lewis and Clark Community College is celebrating its 50th Anniversary. Together the trustees, administrators, faculty, staff and members of the communities we serve, have built a strong community college. However, the college's success cannot be taken for granted.

"This year's trustee election may be the most pivotal in the college's history. The Lewis & Clark Trustee elections are supposed to be nonpartisan. The trustees are elected to represent all the people of the District and to champion the programs and services that will build a stronger economy and better lives for the students who earn college certificates and degrees.

"The college offers 35 career programs including Process Operations Technology, Instrumentation and Controls and Welding Technology. We have added a state-of-the-art welding technologies facility to make it possible for our students to be trained for industry needs. We added a truck driving school that has had a 100% job placement rate. Another career program is the highly respected Nursing Program. In response to the critical shortage of nurses, I supported the expansion of the nursing program, nearing tripling the number of graduates to over 80 annually. Hundreds of our nursing graduates are now serving our community in area hospitals and medical offices.

"To triple the size of the nursing program, it required my vote to approve bonds at historically low interest rates to build and equip one of the most advanced nursing buildings in the entire St. Louis region. Given the unforeseen pandemic I am proud of my decision. Many lives were saved with our nurse graduates in the health care industry. The decision to build the Templin Nursing Building also secured a multimillion-dollar gift to endow the building and the nursing program.

"I am also proud of the Trustee investment in developing the N.O. Nelson campus which serves the fast growing populations of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon. College-issued bonds and state funding provided access for students living in typically underserved areas of Madison county. While others have expressed interest in closing the Nelson Campus, I supported its development and I continue to support its utilization.

"Likewise, the Weber Workforce Building featuring the latest in welding technology and instruction, the Riverbend Arena, Hatheway Cultural Center and the Commons in the Olin Science Building were built by leveraging private donations and long-term funding to provide state of the art facilities for academic programs and community cultural assets that represent investments in the future of the people of our region.

"Lewis and Clark Community College creates a significant positive impact on the business community and generates a return on the investment to its major stake holders, students, tax payers and society. An economic study was completed several years ago and found that at Lewis and Clark Community College and its students added $369.4 million in income to the Community College District 536. An economy approximately equal to 4.7% of the region's total GRP.

"I ask you to vote for both Larry Trent and myself to allow us to serve as members of the Lewis & Clark Community College Board of Trustees where we will continue to advocate for your future and the future of our region."

Larry Trent Brief Bio:

Married to to wife, Jeanne, 54 years. Three children, seven grandchildren and resident of Rosewood Heights. Member of Rosewood Heights Community Church, American Legion and Life Member of VFW.

Retired from Illinois State Police, 28 years service with the last six years as director of ISP. Former vice president, Argosy Gaming Company and former president, Riverbend Growth Association. Former Homeland Security Intelligence Specialist. Currently retired.

Graduate of Roxana High School, A.A.S. from Belleville Area College, B.S. from McKendree University, Southern Police Institute at University of Louisville, F.B.I. National Executive Institute.

Larry Trent Platform

"I am running for the position of trustee because I want LCCC to maintain its status as a premier community college and to ensure adequate funding is in place to continue high quality education for its students. I also believe that satellite campuses in Edwardsville, Carlinville and other locations should be maintained. I believe in a balanced budget and would not be in favor of a tax rate increase.

"I believe I am qualified for the trustee position through my experience managing 3,400 personnel and a $400-million dollar budget."

More like this:

Related Video: