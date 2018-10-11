ALTON - Pride, Inc. is taking reservations for their 6th Annual Local Annuity Roast. It will be Thursday, November 1 at Lewis & Clark Community College. Cocktails are 5:00 and dinner at 6:00 pm.

This year Pride is roasting and toasting Dwight Werts of Werts Welding and Tank Services. Dwight is an active volunteer and philanthropist in the Riverbend area. Having served on many boards such as the Marquette Foundation, St. Anthony’s Hospital, and others; he currently is a trustee of Lewis and Clark Community College and also serves on its foundation board. He is also past chairman of the Riverbend Growth Association.

Dwight and his wife Cheryl were recipients of the Riverbend Headstart and Family Services Circle of Care Award in 2014. They were also instrumental in establishing the Veterans Emergency Fund at Lewis and Clark and other scholarship funds.

The evening will be a fun night of good food and bad jokes. You can make a reservation online at www.prideincorporated.org or by calling the Pride office at 618-467-2375. The price is $60 per person or $550 per table of 10. Sponsorship and congratulatory ads are also available.

All proceeds go toward the mission of Pride, Inc. which is Riverbend beautification. This 52 year organization is best known for its Pride Eye Awards, Bucket Brigade, the recent re-landscaping of State House Circle and partnering with the community for the Miles Davis Memorial Project, the renewal of Gordon Moore Park and also James Killion Park.

