Couples names: Dustyn Alexander & Emma Boyer

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

City: Alton

Article continues after sponsor message

Date met or started dating: November 30, 2018

What makes your relationship special? We've been together for almost five years, and before that we were good friends since middle school. We have always been there for one-another, and although many people may consider our relationship a bit unorthodox, we are as happy as can be and proud of it.

Share a memory you have made together: Our favorite memory so far was buying our first house together. It took a lot of hard work and dedication to buy our first house at just 22 years old, but thanks to the help and support of friends and family, we made it happen.

More like this:

Nov 24, 2023 - Race Entries Still Taken Saturday Morning For Great River Road Run In Downtown Alton

Yesterday - Blackhawk Bank Becomes First Mid Bank & Trust

Oct 23, 2023 - Community Christmas Campaign Set To Begin, Businesses Urged To Get Boxes

Nov 16, 2023 - Students and Parents Work Together for Thanksgiving Feast Tradition at Evangelical

4 days ago - RiverBender Blog: New Alton Meets Old Alton

 