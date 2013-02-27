The East-West Gateway Council of Governments has named Alan J. Dunstan, Madison County Chairman, as its new chairman.

During his one-year chairmanship, Dunstan will lead the East-West Gateway Council in its mission of cooperative problem-solving and the coordinated development of regional policy. The council brings together government officials, planning professionals, citizens and private sector partners to develop regional and local plans for transportation, environmental quality, housing, recreation, youth development, emergency preparedness and job creation.

“As we see continual signs of an improving economy in 2013, it is essential that we, collectively, work toward making the greater St. Louis area competitive and in position to take advantage of development opportunities that will lead to economic stability and job growth,” said Dunstan.

“The East-West Gateway Council is working to accomplish those objectives,” Dunstan added. “Not just growth and jobs for a particular city or county, but stability and prosperity for the entire St. Louis area.”

St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay will serve as vice chairman of the East-West Gateway Council board; St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern is the 2nd vice chairman. Other members of the board include St. Louis County Executive Charlie Dooley, Monroe County Chairman Delbert Wittenauer, Jefferson County (MO) Executive Ken Waller and Franklin County (Mo) Presiding Commissioner John Griesheimer.

