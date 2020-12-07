During Season of Giving, Red Cross Urges Blood Donation
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — December may be the season of giving – but it’s typically a challenging time to collect enough blood donations. Add in a pandemic, and this year could be even tougher than usual. That’s why the American Red Cross is urging those who are feeling well to give the gift of life by donating blood or platelets this holiday season.
The need for blood doesn’t stop for holidays. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million blood transfusions will be given in the United States. Donations of all blood types are needed to ensure hospital shelves remain stocked to meet patient blood needs.
Make your appointment to give blood, platelets, or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
To encourage donations this holiday season, those who come to donate blood, platelets, or plasma with the Red Cross Dec. 18-Jan. 4 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Important COVID-19 information for donors
As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, hospital demand for convalescent plasma has also grown. COVID-19 convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation given by those who've recovered from this coronavirus. Their plasma contains antibodies that may help patients actively fighting the virus. Learn more about convalescent plasma and sign up to give at RedCrossBlood.org/Plasma4COVID.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies now through the Spring of 2021. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing, and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face-covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 16-Jan. 9
Greenville
- 12/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Greenville Community, 1110 E Harris Ave
Moweaqua
- 12/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 7 Fox Meadow
Taylorville
- 12/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Battle of the Badges -Taylorville, 202 N. Main St.
- 12/22/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Multispecialty Care - Taylorville, 1304 W Burnett Dr
Clay City
- 12/18/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clay City High School, 707 South Walnut
Flora
- 12/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343
Xenia
- 12/22/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Daggs Auction Company, 230 CO Hwy 16
Albers
- 12/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jaycees Building, 301 Jaycee Drive
Aviston
- 1/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 601 South Clinton Street
Bartelso
- 12/29/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Cecilia Parish Center, 304 South Washington
Breese
- 12/22/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Breese Fire Department, 50 N Germantown Road
Hoffman
- 1/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hoffman Village Hall, 110 East Park Avenue
Trenton
- 12/17/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 3324 Old Highway 50
Charleston
- 12/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church - Charleston, 921 Madison
- 12/24/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., The Villas Of Holly Brook and Reflections Memory Care, 738 18th Street
- 12/27/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Home Church, 2350 East Madison
Mattoon
- 12/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA, 221 North 16th Street
- 12/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue
Oblong
- 12/21/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oblong Municipal Building, 202 South Range
Robinson
- 12/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln
- 12/31/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Crawford Memorial Hospital, 1000 North Allen
Toledo
- 1/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Neal Center YMCA, 130 Courthouse Square
Effingham
- 12/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
- 12/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
- 12/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
- 12/21/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Effingham Equity, 201 W Roadway Ave
- 12/21/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Workman Sports Complex, 1301 N. Maple St.
- 12/22/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
- 12/22/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
- 12/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
- 12/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Elks Club, 2102 South Banker
- 12/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
- 12/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
- 12/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
- 12/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Abbott Ambulance, 812 N. 3rd St.
- 12/29/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
- 12/30/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Stanfield Chiropractic, 414 W. Jefferson
- 12/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
- 12/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
- 1/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
- 1/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Farina
- 12/21/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 West Madison Street
Saint Elmo
- 12/17/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Connection Church, 2230 US - 40
Vandalia
- 12/21/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fayette Co. Health Dept., 416 W. Edwards
- 1/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA-Vandalia, 710 Rock Island Ave
Sainte Marie
- 12/27/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass
Belle Rive
- 1/4/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Belle Rive Missionary Baptist Church, 401 South Main Street
Mount Vernon
- 12/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4113 North Tower Place
- 12/22/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., West Salem Trinity United Methodist Church, 4212 Broadway
- 12/24/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Road
- 12/31/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Meadowbrook Christian Church, 840 Meadowbrook Lane
Texico
- 12/17/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Donoho Prairie Christian Church, 7405 Exchange Road
Jerseyville
- 12/21/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie
Brighton
- 12/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 206 S. Main
Staunton
- 12/31/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Community Hospital of Staunton, 400 Caldwell
Alton
- 12/27/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., YWCA, 304 E. 3rd Street
Bethalto
- 1/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethalto Senior Center, 100 E Central
Collinsville
- 12/28/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E Church St
Edwardsville
- 12/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Home Depot, 2500 Troy Rd
Glen Carbon
- 12/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St.
- 12/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Meridian Village, 27 Auerbach
Granite City
- 1/2/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Dawson's Fitness Center, 1815 Delmar Ave.
- 1/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road
Hamel
- 1/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.
Marine
- 12/18/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bradford National Bank, 102 N Duncan St.
Troy
- 12/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickcliffe
Centralia
- 12/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Centralia Elks Lodge, 235 North Locust Street
Kinmundy
- 12/18/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kinmundy Christian Church, 225 N. Monroe Street
Patoka
- 12/16/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 543, North Washington
Salem
- 12/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Building Salem, 416 Oglesby
- 12/28/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Doctors Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 1201 Hawthorn Rd
Columbia
- 12/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
Waterloo
- 12/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW, 406 Veterans Dr.
- 12/22/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints-Waterloo, 900 Park St
Baldwin
- 12/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., K-River Community Center, 310 W. Elm Street
Chester
- 12/16/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke
Coulterville
- 12/17/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Coulterville High School, 101 West Grant Street
Red Bud
- 12/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Red Bud VFW Post 6632, 830 South Main Street
Olney
- 12/18/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olney Fire Department, 501 North Walnut Street
- 1/3/2021: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., St Joseph Stringtown Community Club, North Stringtown Road
Belleville
- 12/30/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Metro-East Forensic Laboratory, 2220 West Main Street
Caseyville
- 12/28/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Caseyville Public Library, 419 S 2nd St
Fairview Heights
- 12/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
- 12/17/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
- 12/18/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
- 12/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
- 12/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
- 12/21/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
- 12/22/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
- 12/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
- 12/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
- 12/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
- 12/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
- 12/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
- 12/29/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
- 12/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
- 12/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
- 1/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
- 1/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
- 1/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
- 1/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
O Fallon
- 12/30/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury O'Fallon, 1118 Central Park Dr
- 1/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Clare School, 214 West 3rd Street
Herrick
- 12/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Herrick Community Building, 11 Broadway Road
Sigel
- 12/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Michael Church - Sigel, Church Street
Stewardson
- 12/31/2020: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Stewardson Community Building, 108 Pine Street
Nashville
- 12/31/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington County Hospital-Nashville, 705 South Grand
Gray Summit
- 1/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 204 Ford St
Sullivan
- 12/28/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 528 N Church Street
- 12/31/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cricket Wireless, 316 Park Ridge Road
Union
- 12/18/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Franklin Baptist Association, 785 Butterfield Drive
- 12/22/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Wal-mart, 1445 East Central Court
Washington
- 12/16/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
- 12/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
- 12/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
- 12/21/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
- 12/22/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
- 12/22/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West 5th Street
- 12/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
- 12/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
- 12/28/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
- 12/29/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
- 1/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Krakow Blood Donation Center, 3021 Highway A, Suite 102
- 1/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
- 1/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
- 1/4/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
Arnold
- 12/30/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Hotel, 3800 Hwy 141
- 1/4/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd.
De Soto
- 12/17/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd
Festus
- 12/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gold Star Harley-Davidson, 2435 Hwy 67
- 1/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street
Herculaneum
- 12/31/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Amvets Post, 690 Joachim Ave
High Ridge
- 12/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., VFW High Ridge, 2220 Gravois Rd, Suite B
- 12/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Martin United Church of Christ, 3229 High Ridge Blvd
Hillsboro
- 12/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Raintree Church, 5800 STATE HIGHWAY B
Silex
- 12/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Millwood Knights of Columbus, 24 St. Alphonsus Rd.
Troy
- 12/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 100 Thompson Drive
High Hill
- 1/4/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., High Hill Christian Church, 852 Boonslick Rd
Foristell
- 12/21/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., River Oaks Church, 550 Hwy. T
Lake Saint Louis
- 12/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lake St Louis Police Department, 200 Civic Center Dr
O Fallon
- 12/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 5077, 8500 Veterans Memorial Parkway, PO Box 126
- 12/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway
- 12/21/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 2310 Technology Drive
- 12/28/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Twin Chimneys Subdivision, 7145 Twin Chimneys Blvd
Saint Charles
- 12/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S. 6th Street
- 12/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Club Fitness St. Charles, 1443 Bass Pro Dr
- 12/21/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Drury St. Charles, 380 Mulholand Dr
- 12/31/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Drury St. Charles, 380 Mulholand Dr
Saint Peters
- 12/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
- 12/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
- 12/18/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
- 12/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117
- 12/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
- 12/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
- 12/21/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
- 12/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
- 12/22/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central County Fire and Rescue, 1 Timberbrook Dr
- 12/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
- 12/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
- 12/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
- 12/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
- 12/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
- 12/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
- 12/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
- 12/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
- 1/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
- 1/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
- 1/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
- 1/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
Desloge
- 12/21/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 300 Lincoln St
- 12/29/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lincoln Street Events Center, 112 N. Lincoln Street
Farmington
- 12/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Farmington Community Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Drive
- 12/18/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd
- 12/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hefner Furniture & Appliance, 4850 US Hy 67
Ballwin
- 12/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road
- 12/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road
- 12/20/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd.
- 12/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd
Chesterfield
- 12/16/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
- 12/17/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
- 12/18/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
- 12/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
- 12/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
- 12/21/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
- 12/21/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Doubletree Hotel and Conference Center, 16625 Swingley Ridge Rd.
- 12/22/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
- 12/23/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
- 12/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
- 12/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
- 12/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
- 12/28/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
- 12/29/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
- 12/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
- 1/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
- 1/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
- 1/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
- 1/4/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur
- 1/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Hebrew Congregation, 13788 Conway Road
Ellisville
- 12/29/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Ellisville Park Administration, 225 Kiefer Creek Rd
Eureka
- 12/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Ignite Church, 1729 West 5th Street
Fenton
- 12/22/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd
- 12/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 400, #2 Gravois Road
- 12/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Riverchase of Fenton, 990 Horan
Florissant
- 12/16/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
- 12/17/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
- 12/21/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
- 12/23/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
- 12/24/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
- 12/28/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
- 12/30/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
- 12/31/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
Kirkwood
- 12/21/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kirkwood YMCA, 325 N. Taylor
- 12/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kirkwood Community Center, 111 South Geyer
- 12/29/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 West Adams
Saint Louis
- 12/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
- 12/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
- 12/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
- 12/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
- 12/18/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
- 12/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
- 12/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
- 12/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., West Side Missionary Baptist Church, 2677 DUNN RD.
- 12/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
- 12/20/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, 7148 Forsyth Blvd
- 12/21/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
- 12/21/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Immacolata Catholic Church, 8900 Clayton Rd
- 12/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
- 12/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Barnes Jewish West County Hospital, 12634 Olive Blvd
- 12/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheraton Westport Chalet, 191 Westport Plaza Drive
- 12/23/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave
- 12/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
- 12/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
- 12/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
- 12/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
- 12/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
- 12/28/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road
- 12/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
- 12/28/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greater Grace Church, 3690 Pershall Rd
- 12/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
- 12/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
- 12/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Center of Clayton, 50 Gay Avenue
- 12/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2143 N. Ballas Rd
- 12/29/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Lukes UMC, 2761 Telegraph Road
- 12/29/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sunset Hills Parks & Recreation, 3915 South Lindbergh
- 12/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
- 12/30/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Grace Union Church, 3900 Union Road
- 12/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
- 12/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2143 N. Ballas Rd
- 12/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria
- 12/30/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Edward Jones YMCA, 12521 Marine Ave
- 12/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
- 12/31/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
- 1/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
- 1/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
- 1/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
- 1/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
- 1/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
Valley Park
- 12/21/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lions Den, 1001 St. Louis Ave.
Saint Louis
- 12/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral, 931 Lebanon Dr
- 12/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
- 12/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
- 12/18/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
- 12/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
- 12/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
- 12/21/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
- 12/21/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Downtown YMCA at the MX, 605 Locust St
- 12/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
- 12/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Forest Park, 2111 Sulphur Ave
- 12/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue
- 12/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
- 12/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
- 12/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
- 12/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Forest Park, 2111 Sulphur Ave
- 12/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
- 12/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
- 12/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
- 1/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
- 1/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
- 1/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
Sainte Genevieve
- 12/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Dr
Warrenton
- 12/29/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jonesburg State Bank, 508 State Hwy 47
_______________
About Blood Donation
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Donor Ambassadors and Transportation Specialists Needed
Do you have an interest in welcoming blood donors at local blood drives, or transporting life-saving blood to help those in need? Sign up today to be a Volunteer Greeter or Transportation Specialist. For more information, contact Kristin Pendleton by phone or text at 314-281-7968, or email RecruitMOAR@redcross.org.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters feed and provide emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
