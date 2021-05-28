Durbin Statement On President Biden's FY 2022 Budget

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today released the following statement after President Joe Biden unveiled his Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 budget proposal:

“If America wants to lead in the 21st century, we can’t be afraid of investments in our people. With this budget, President Biden prepares workers for the jobs of the future, rebuilds our infrastructure, gives families and children a foundation for success, and protects our public health and environment for decades to come. It is now up to Congress to take this progressive vision and pass a budget that reflects President Biden’s priorities.”

Duckworth: President Biden’s Budget Proposal is an Investment in America’s Working Families and Middle Class

[WASHINGTON, DC] – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement today in response to President Biden’s budget proposal that would focus on supporting working families and the middle class:

“President Biden’s budget proposal lays out a bold, forward-thinking, ambitious vision for America’s future that would focus on and invest in rebuilding the middle class by making historic investments in working families, strengthening child care, expanding paid family leave, making healthcare more affordable and increasing access to education. It would also help create good-paying jobs, rebuild our nation’s crumbling infrastructure, help us achieve a carbon neutral future, secure our power infrastructure and build a better economy that works for every American.

“President Biden’s first budget proposal sends a clear message that, to Democrats, working families come first—because we know that when working families have what they need to succeed, our nation thrives.”

