WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after voting against Republicans’ partisan, “skinny” coronavirus response legislation:

“It has been nearly four months since the House of Representatives passed the HEROES Act. And as the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow, Senate Republicans are still refusing to step up and provide families, workers, and local communities with adequate relief in the face of this public health and economic crisis.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Today’s proposal from Senate Republicans would not provide direct cash payments for families, or hazard pay for essential workers. It would not give relief to states and local communities so they can continue to pay teachers, EMTs, and firefighters. It would cut the enhanced weekly unemployment benefits provided by the CARES Act in half. And it would provide no housing assistance or nutrition assistance for struggling families.

“Even as this proposal falls short of helping American small businesses and families, Republicans are still advocating for corporations which are seeking liability immunity.

“This Republican proposal simply does not prioritize the needs of the millions of Americans facing real hardship in this time of crisis.”

More like this:

Yesterday - Durbin, Duckworth Issue Statements On Passage Of Bill To Keep Government Funded

4 days ago - Bost Issues Statement On Potential Shutdown

Sep 25, 2023 - Durbin, Duckworth, Wyden, 28 Senate Colleagues Introduce Legislation To Recognize September As National Voting Rights Month

Sep 22, 2023 - Duckworth, Cramer Reintroduce Bipartisan Bill To Help Families Experiencing Diaper Need

2 days ago - Duckworth Calls for House Republicans to Help Ensure Uninterrupted Aid to Ukraine  

 