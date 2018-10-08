WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today voted against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court. In a speech on the Senate floor shortly before the confirmation vote, Durbin thanked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford for her bravery and shining example of civic duty. Durbin also urged those who have bravely shared their own stories of sexual violence and harassment to not be discouraged and to know that they are not alone.

“To Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, to her husband and her children: I will never forget your brave testimony last Thursday. You gave new meaning to the term civic duty. You spoke not just for yourself but for millions of sexual violence victims who will never, ever have that opportunity. I’m sorry, genuinely sorry for the pain that you and your family have endured,” Durbin said. “We owe it to these victims to listen, learn, and stand with them as they relive their shattering experiences.”

Durbin continued, “I believe the debate over this nomination has created a stronger force in our nation for justice for victims of sexual violence, and I hope those who stepped forward know that they are not alone. Thank you for your courage. Tomorrow’s another day. We are blessed to live in a democracy which protects our freedoms and gives our citizens the last word at the polling place. Today I will cast my vote in the Senate in opposition to the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.”

Two weeks ago, Durbin announced his opposition to Judge Kavanaugh. In the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on September 27, Judge Kavanaugh repeatedly refused to call for an independent FBI investigation, in stark contrast to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Ms. Deborah Ramirez, and Ms. Julie Swetnick, who have all asked for a FBI investigation of their serious allegations of sexual assault.

In that same hearing, Durbin also asked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, “Dr. Ford, with what degree of certainty do you believe Brett Kavanaugh assaulted you?” Dr. Blasey Ford responded, “One hundred percent.”

