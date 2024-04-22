WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD), members of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today issued the following statement regarding the Biden administration’s decision to allow the summertime sale of E15 fuel:

“Year-round access to E15 fuel is a huge win for American drivers, farmers, and the environment. Higher blends of home-grown ethanol enhance our energy security, lower emissions, and provide a vital market for farmers. This is the third consecutive request that has been implemented, and we hope this can serve as a bridge for Congress to pass a permanent, national E15 fuel fix.”

Durbin and Thune recently led a group of their colleagues in urging President Biden to permit the summertime sale of E15 fuel in 2024 to help reduce the United States’ reliance on foreign sources of energy and utilize American agriculture as an energy solution.

Duckworth Applauds Biden Administration Decision to Sell E15 Gasoline During Summer Driving Season, Helping Cut Cost of Gas For Working Families

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today released the following statement in response the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s announcement that the U.S. will temporarily allow the sale of E15 gasoline during the driving season this summer to help lower costs for working Americans while providing a cleaner, more affordable option at the pump:

“I’m glad President Biden heeded our call to help lower prices at the pump for working families by allowing for the sale of E15 fuel during the coming summer months through this temporary waiver. E15 fuel helps our nation reduce reliance on foreign oil while bringing down gas prices across the country, and by expanding the availability of homegrown biofuels we’re not only helping families keep more money in their pockets, but also strengthening our national security, reducing emissions and driving economic opportunity here at home. Committing to our agriculture industry and supporting our Midwest farmers is a critical element of our transition to lower emissions. I’m glad that the President acted to strengthen and support renewable fuel, and I hope we can make this change permanent.”

In the Senate, Duckworth has been a leader in supporting biofuels and calling for the permanent authority to use E15 fuel year-round. To help increase the availability of E15 biofuels, Duckworth helped introduce the bipartisan Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act and the bipartisan Next Generations Fuel Act to allow the year-round, nationwide sale of ethanol blends higher than 10 percent. Duckworth additionally helped introduced the bipartisan Home Front Energy Independence Act to ban Russian oil and expand use and production of biofuel that’s grown in the American heartland, while providing American families with a less expensive option to fuel their vehicles. Earlier this year she helped introduced the Farm to Fly Act to help accelerate the production and development of sustainable aviation fuel for the aviation sector. The Senator also created a pilot project in the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)to promote the use of SAF at military installations and will continue to increase these efforts to expand the use on biofuels whenever possible.

