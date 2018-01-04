WASHINGTON - U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) again came to the Senate floor today to call on Republican leaders in Congress to pass the bipartisan Dream Act now. More than 14,500 Dreamers have already lost their DACA status at a rate of roughly 1,000 each week. Beginning early this year, 1,000 additional young people will lose their protection from deportation each day.

“I plead with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in this closely divided Senate before January 19 to get this job done, not just for the 780,000 who took advantage of President Obama’s executive order, but for those who were eligible and afraid. Let’s give them the same opportunity to be part of the future of this great nation,” said Durbin.

In July, Durbin and Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) introduced the bipartisan Dream Act, which would allow immigrant students who grew up in the United States to earn lawful permanent residence and eventually American citizenship. These young people, known as Dreamers, have lived in America since they were children, built their lives here, and are American in every way except for their immigration status.

