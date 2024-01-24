Durbin Talks Union Priorities With UAW Leaders Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with Region 4 leaders of United Auto Workers (UAW) to discuss the union’s priorities, including protecting workers and ensuring that union members are supported as automakers transition to electric vehicle production. Durbin spoke about the reopening of the Belvidere Assembly Plant in Belvidere, Illinois, that was secured in the historic labor contract signed by the UAW and the Big Three automakers—Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors—last year. UAW leaders also thanked Durbin for his role in supporting UAW workers and in visiting two picket lines in Chicago and in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Article continues after sponsor message “Labor unions built this country. Along the way, unions, including UAW, have offered protections for their members and strengthened industries while holding employers accountable for workplace conditions,” said Durbin. “In my meeting with labor leaders today, I reiterated my support for their efforts to ensure a strong, resilient union at Illinois auto plants.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Riverbend CEO, Blog Talk, Congresswoman Budzinski, Zion Luthern and More!