WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement today after the For The People Act, a bill that would strengthen voting rights, secure our elections, reform our broken campaign finance system, and combat corruption through improving ethics laws for federal government officials, failed to advance on the Senate floor:

“Democracy is at its strongest when every eligible voter has access to the ballot. By filibustering the For The People Act today, Senate Republicans voted to protect partisan, right-wing efforts in state legislatures that will limit the right of people to vote. Senate Democrats will continue to push for federal voting protections and reforms that will strengthen the democratic process.”

Since the January 6th insurrection and the proliferation of Donald Trump’s “Big Lie,” many Republican state legislatures have pushed through a wave of voter suppression laws on the basis of false theories of widespread voter fraud—many of which would be prohibited under the For The People Act for federal elections. The legislation also includes significant campaign finance and ethics reforms aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability in our political system.

