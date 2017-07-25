WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today issued the following statement after Senate Republicans voted to proceed with repealing health care from tens of millions of Americans, despite not informing the public what bill the Senate would be proceeding to:

Article continues after sponsor message

“Today, Senate Republicans voted to start debate on a secret bill - a bill so secret that the Republicans don't even know what's in it. What we do know is that all of their proposals so far would take health insurance away from tens of millions of Americans, increase premium costs for working families, restrict access to care – especially in rural and underserved communities—and undermine protections for individuals with pre-existing conditions. All to give wealthy corporations, millionaires, and billionaires a tax break. Today, the majority of the Republican Party showed us that these are the ‘values’ they stand for.

“But the fight is not over. I will work day and night to fight this disastrous health care repeal proposal.”

More like this: