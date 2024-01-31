WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Senate confirmed Joshua Kolar to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement regarding Judge Kolar’s confirmation:

“Judge Kolar is a dedicated public servant and an accomplished litigator who will be an asset to the Seventh Circuit. Among other things, his resume and service as a U.S. Magistrate Judge earned him bipartisan support, including from Indiana Senators Young and Braun. As a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve, Judge Kolar knows what it means to serve his country honorably – and he will continue to live up to that mission on the federal bench.

“I congratulate Judge Kolar on becoming the fortieth Circuit Court judge confirmed under President Biden, and the latest example of the Senate Judiciary Committee advancing highly qualified nominees following good-faith collaboration between Republican Senators and the White House.”

On January 18, 2024, Judge Kolar’s nomination advanced out of the Judiciary Committee in a 16-5 vote.

Today’s confirmation continues the Committee’s work filling judicial vacancies with highly qualified, diverse candidates who help ensure the fair and impartial administration of the American justice system.

Under the leadership of Chair Durbin, the Senate has confirmed 172 judges to lifetime appointments on the federal bench during the Biden administration. Following Judge Kolar’s confirmation, nineteen lifetime judges – including three circuit court nominees and fourteen district court nominees – are eligible for a vote on the Senate floor.

