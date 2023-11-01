Durbin Statement On Senate Confirmation Of Jack Lew To Serve As U.S. Ambassador To Israel Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after the Senate confirmed Jack Lew to serve as the United States Ambassador to Israel: Article continues after sponsor message “The recent terrorist attack in Israel and ensuing overlapping challenges in the region are a reminder of the importance of having top American diplomats at our embassies. Unfortunately, some Republican Senators have continued to block the confirmation of highly qualified U.S. ambassadors from key posts around the world. I was pleased to support Jack Lew’s confirmation and hope he will work with urgency to bring home the remaining American hostages, provide humanitarian relief for innocent civilians in Gaza, and pursue a long term two-state solution that brings a desperately overdue path out of continued conflict in the region.” Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft Treehouse Wildlife Center, Food For Thought, and More!