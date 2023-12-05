WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Senate confirmed Irma Ramirez to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement regarding Judge Ramirez’s confirmation:

“Judge Irma Ramirez is an accomplished litigator and jurist who has over 30 years of legal experience, including as a current magistrate judge for the Northern District of Texas. Her qualifications and dedication to equal justice under the law earned her the support of Senators Cornyn and Cruz, demonstrating another good-faith effort by Republican Senators and the White House to identify candidates to fill judicial vacancies. Notably, she joins the bench as the Fifth Circuit’s first Latina judge.

“I congratulate Judge Ramirez on becoming the thirty-eighth Circuit Court judge confirmed under President Biden, and the latest example of the Senate Judiciary Committee advancing highly qualified nominees who will ensure a fair justice system for all and who represent the diversity of America.”

On June 8, 2023, Judge Ramirez advanced out of the Judiciary Committee by voice vote.

Today’s confirmation continues the Committee’s work filling judicial vacancies with highly qualified, diverse candidates who help ensure the fair and impartial administration of the American justice system.

Under the leadership of Chair Durbin, the Senate has confirmed 160 judges to lifetime appointments on the federal bench during the Biden administration. Following Judge Ramirez’s confirmation, eighteen lifetime judges – including three circuit court nominees and thirteen district court nominees – are eligible for a vote on the Senate floor.

