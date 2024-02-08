WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Co-Chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, today released the following statement after enough Republicans voted against a procedural motion on the bipartisan national security supplemental and border security deal:

“I’m profoundly disappointed. We have a problem facing our nation at the border. Republicans challenged us to address it and Democrats worked in good faith to find a bipartisan solution. I was prepared to consider it. But at the last minute, Republicans cowered to the demands of Donald Trump, rejecting the bipartisan deal outright.”

