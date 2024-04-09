WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today released the following statement after footage was released showing the fatal police shooting of 26-year-old Dexter Reed in Chicago, Illinois, on March 21:

“The violence in this video is shocking. My heart goes out to Dexter’s family and friends, who are grieving the loss of his young life.”

“Our law enforcement officers protect and serve their communities with honor and courage and face many risks, but any who fail to follow the high standards they have sworn to uphold must be held accountable. As we continue to gather the facts surrounding this horrific incident, I am hopeful that a thorough investigation will be conducted in a fair and timely manner.

“These tragedies exacerbate and inflict trauma on the community, and we must continue to foster healing and support for neighbors, loved ones, and families exposed to this pain.”