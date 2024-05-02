WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today issued the following statement on the release of a summary of the 2024 Farm Bill—the Rural Prosperity and Food Security Act—by Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-MI):

“I commend Chairwoman Stabenow for continuing to prioritize this Farm Bill and keeping it solidly on track. Farmers are on every page of this bill, with additional help for new and small farmers. In this legislation, the farm safety-net and crop insurance is expanded; conservation programs are intact—and stronger than ever before; nutrition assistance for families, kids, and seniors is protected and improved; and trade promotion is doubled. There are more investments in rural water, internet, and energy.

“This bill is filled with bipartisan agreements and smart solutions for every food and agricultural stakeholder, so let’s get this moving forward. I encourage my Republican colleagues to end their delays and return to negotiations.”

