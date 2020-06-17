WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today issued the following statement regarding President Donald Trump’s policing reform executive order:

“When America cries out for meaningful, historic police reform, President Trump’s executive order is modest at best. Congressional Democrats have introduced bold, comprehensive legislation to hold police accountable for misconduct and change the culture of law enforcement. We need real change, and we need it now.”

