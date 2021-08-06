WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after President Biden signed an executive order setting a national goal for electric and other zero-emissions vehicles to make up half of new cars and trucks sold by 2030:

“The electric vehicle revolution is here. President Biden’s goal would drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions while spurring job creation and innovation across America. Our transition to zero-emission vehicles is a win for Illinois, the planet, and our kids’ and grandkids’ futures.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Over the past two weeks, Durbin has met virtually with the CEO’s of Ford, Lion Electric, and Rivian to discuss federal priorities in electric vehicle (EV) production and infrastructure, and investing in battery research and manufacturing. Durbin is committed to ensuring Illinois is well positioned to help lead the electric vehicle revolution.

The EV transportation industry and its surrounding infrastructure currently employs more than 5,000 Illinoisans, and a recent report prepared for Advanced Energy Economy by BW Research Partnership projects electric transportation employment in Illinois will grow to more than 9,500 workers by 2024 – an 83 percent jump in just three years.

More like this: