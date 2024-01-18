Durbin Statement On Passage Of Bill To Keep Government Funded Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, released the following statement on Senate passage of the Continuing Resolution (CR), which will fund various federal agencies through March 1st and March 8th, respectively: Article continues after sponsor message “It’s disappointing that the best we can do is ‘keep the lights on’ when funding the government. We should be addressing issues that are important to the American people, not kicking the can down the road once again. The good news is that the Senate came together today in a good-faith effort to pass a bipartisan CR until March. Now, the House must put their extreme MAGA priorities aside and do what’s best to avert a harmful shutdown that would delay veterans’ programs; nutrition assistance for women, infants, and children; benefits for our military; and so much more. Funding the government is an essential part of this job. It’s not the time to play politics.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip