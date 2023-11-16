WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, released the following statement on Senate passage of the Continuing Resolution (CR), which will fund various federal agencies through January 19th and February 2nd, respectively:

“Funding the government is one of the essential parts of this job, and tonight, the Senate came together in a good-faith effort to pass the bipartisan House CR. We’re keeping the lights on through the holidays and fulfilling our basic duties to ensure thousands of hardworking Americans and service men and women will not be forced to work without pay during what should be a joyous time of year.

“And while today’s particular bill did not include additional funding as I had hoped—for Israel, Ukraine, or innocent civilians around the world caught in the crossfire during periods of conflict or food insecurity—a shutdown would jeopardize America’s ability to serve as a global leader and keep Americans safe. I will continue to work in the Senate to ensure our allies and partners receive the funding they need.

“While the bipartisan CR is far from perfect, it doesn’t include MAGA proposals or drastic budget cuts that Democrats, and the American people, will never support. Tonight, bipartisanship won and after the holidays, we must come to the table and fund the government in its entirety for the next fiscal year.”

