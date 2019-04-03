WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement today after attending an address to a Joint Meeting of Congress by the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg:

“Even before he took office, President Trump was never a supporter of NATO. Every NATO insult he tweets encourages nations, like Russia, that have long sought to destroy the alliance.

“Today’s Joint Meeting of Congress reaffirmed NATO’s importance as the foundation for mutual security, and Congress’ bipartisan support for our democratic allies in North America and Europe. It’s time for the President to join the bipartisan consensus.”

Last year, Durbin introduced a resolution reaffirming America’s commitment to NATO. The resolution was co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), and Ed Markey (D-MA).

