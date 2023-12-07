WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Co-Chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, today released the following statement after Senate Republicans voted against President Biden’s national security supplemental funding request, which includes emergency funds for Ukraine, Israel, the Indo-Pacific, and humanitarian crises:

Article continues after sponsor message

“The scale and viciousness of the Hamas terrorist attack against the Israeli people are reprehensible, and today, along with my Democratic colleagues, I voted to support President Biden’s emergency aid request to help Israel defend itself and free any hostages. Violence against the innocent—both Israelis and Palestinians—is never the answer and we must remain steadfast in our pursuit of peace.

“Likewise, more than 20 months after Putin began his brutal criminal invasion, Ukraine remains on the frontlines of democracy. It is imperative for the United States and the nations of the free world to provide the resources, equipment, and training necessary for our Ukrainian friends to prevail against Russian tyranny.

“In a reckless move, Senate Republicans put political games ahead of the international order, which could result in global and historic consequences. The world is watching the United States Congress in this moment.”

More like this: