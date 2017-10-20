WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after the Senate narrowly passed its Fiscal Year 2018 budget resolution, which Republicans are using as the vehicle to advance their tax plan on a strictly partisan basis:

“Make no mistake—what Republicans are trying to sell as tax reform is actually a massive tax giveaway to the wealthy few, paid for with $1 trillion in cuts to Medicaid and $470 billion in cuts to Medicare. This plan doesn’t fix our broken tax code or even simplify it. It cuts taxes for corporations and individuals who earn more than $730,000 per year, and raises taxes on the nearly one-third of Americans who make between $50,000 and $150,000 a year. This has to stop. It’s time we looked at tax reform and economic growth in terms of the family room, not the board room.”

