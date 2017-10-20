WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after the Senate narrowly passed its Fiscal Year 2018 budget resolution, which Republicans are using as the vehicle to advance their tax plan on a strictly partisan basis:

“Make no mistake—what Republicans are trying to sell as tax reform is actually a massive tax giveaway to the wealthy few, paid for with $1 trillion in cuts to Medicaid and $470 billion in cuts to Medicare. This plan doesn’t fix our broken tax code or even simplify it. It cuts taxes for corporations and individuals who earn more than $730,000 per year, and raises taxes on the nearly one-third of Americans who make between $50,000 and $150,000 a year. This has to stop. It’s time we looked at tax reform and economic growth in terms of the family room, not the board room.”

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: