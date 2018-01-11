Durbin statement on bipartisan immigration meeting at White House Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement: The President and every member of Congress in that room agreed on the urgent need to fix this DACA crisis now. Republicans laid out their four priorities, and Democrats laid out ours: the Dream Act. The next step is for bipartisan negotiators, who have already been working for months, to immediately reach an agreement that can pass both chambers and be signed into law by January 19th. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Breese Central Cougars at Roxana Shells Football