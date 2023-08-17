CHICAGO – Today, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, spoke at the Department of Justice’s annual Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) National Joint Training Conference.

In 2021, President Biden signed Durbin’s VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Actinto law, which has resulted nearly $1 billion in additional deposits into the Crime Victims Fund established by the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA). The conference provides an opportunity for discussions with VOCA-funded victim assistance and victim compensation state administering agencies.

Durbin delivered remarks following an introduction by Director of DOJ OVC Kristina Rose.

Key Durbin quotes as prepared for delivery:

“VOCA programs and grants provide survivors and their families with the justice and support they deserve, and these services would not be possible without the tireless efforts of leaders like all of you here today.”

“State programs dedicated to services such as transporting victims of violent crime to court and medical appointments and providing emergency shelter can make all the difference in the lives of those who are struggling to overcome unimaginable trauma.”

“Ensuring these survivors are also adequately compensated for medical costs, mental health counseling, lost wages, and more is the least we can do to ease their burdens on their path to recovery.”

“Our VOCA Fix bill increased funding for state victim compensation and assistance programs by redirecting funds from federal deferred prosecution and non-prosecution agreements to the Crime Victims Fund.”

“Since its enactment, the VOCA Fix has resulted in nearly $1 billion in additional deposits into the Fund, and I am committed to continuing to find ways to guarantee the sustainability of this critical resource for survivors.”

“In the last fiscal year, Illinois received $53 million in VOCA funds, which provided tremendous support for survivors and their families across the state. I’m honored that you chose my home state to host your first in-person conference since 2019.”

