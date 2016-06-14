Photo by AP

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), Vice-Chairman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, released the following statement on an agreement reached to support a responsible transition to American-made rocket engines that ensures America’s ability to launch national security satellites:    

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This agreement is a win for America’s national security and taxpayers,” said Durbin. “It will provide for a responsible transition to American-made engines and guarantee America’s access to space.” 

The Nelson/Gardner amendment provides the Department of Defense (DoD) with sufficient time to develop and test an American-made replacement for the Russian-made RD-180 rocket engine. It limits the use of Russian engines for competitive launches to a maximum of 18, and consistent with current law, does not impact the use of Russian rocket engines to support the EELV block buy.

 

More like this:

Jul 10, 2024 - Sen. Durbin Meets With Lithuanian Foreign Minister Discusses Support For Baltic States and Ukraine

4 days ago - This Day in History on September 4: Google is Founded

Jul 18, 2024 - Budzinski Announces $550,000 for America’s Central Port   

2 days ago - Chicago-St. Louis Passenger Rail Improvements Compete For America's Top Project

Jul 16, 2024 - This Day in History on July 16: Apollo 11 Launches

 