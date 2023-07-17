Durbin Provides NATO Summit Update At The Ukrainian Culture Center Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO – Today, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Co-Chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, met with community leaders at the Ukrainian Culture Center to provide an update on his recent trip to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. During the meeting, Durbin highlighted what was discussed at the summit, including an easier pathway for Ukraine to ultimately join NATO, congressional support for the transatlantic relationship, and continued Russian aggression in the region and Putin’s efforts to undermine allied security and democracy. During the meeting, Durbin praised Lithuania for its notable leadership in the NATO alliance and steadfast commitment to democracy. He also highlighted the strong NATO alliance amid Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. Article continues after sponsor message “The NATO alliance is stronger now more than ever, and we are united in our determination to stop Putin’s ruthless invasion of Ukraine,” said Durbin. “Chicago is fortunate to be home to many Ukrainian, Baltic, and Polish immigrants who care deeply about the security of Eastern Europe. Today, I reiterated my commitment to this region in the United States Senate and like I have said many times, I believe Ukraine’s future rests ultimately within NATO and until then, the United States and our allies must continue to support its defense against Russia.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip