U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL)WASHINGTON, D.C. U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today praised the creation of the Student Aid Enforcement Unit to respond more quickly and efficiently to allegations of illegal actions by institutions of higher education.

“This is long overdue.  Students and taxpayers need aggressive enforcement of the law to spare students from fraud and taxpayers from further losses like those caused by the Corinthian Colleges collapse,” said Durbin.  “By combining the forces of our federal and state governments, the bad actors in higher education will meet their match.”

According to the Department of Education, the Student Aid Enforcement Unit will be led by Robert Kaye, a top enforcement attorney who served as a leader in the Federal Trade Commission’s work protecting consumers.  Additional information on the unit can be found HERE

