WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met virtually with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan to discuss Durbin's priorities for EPA's Region 5, which includes Illinois. On the call, Durbin followed up on his March request that EPA update the Lead and Copper Rule (LCR) using the best available science and that any stakeholder outreach include Chicago or Illinois to ensure that all Illinoisans have access to clean, lead-free water. Durbin and Regan also spoke about the ongoing sanitary sewer overflow and flooding crises in Centreville and Cahokia Heights. Durbin reiterated his June request that EPA help address this issue without placing further financial burden on residents. Article continues after sponsor message "As Congress continues its negotiations on infrastructure, we cannot ignore two vital pieces of that conversation – public health impacts and climate change," said Durbin. "In my meeting with Administrator Regan today, I stressed the importance of addressing environmental crises in Illinois that have led to public health concerns that were spurred by inadequate infrastructure like lead pipes and deficient sewer systems. My hope is that conversations like mine with Administrator Regan today will guide us toward the best possible solutions for our communities by addressing all aspects of environmental, public health, and infrastructure challenges."