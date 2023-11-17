WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) met with Presidents and staff from Chicago State University (CSU) and Malcolm X College to discuss federal support for Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs) in Illinois. During the meeting, Durbin and the school leaders also discussed the struggles PBIs face in securing federal investments, and expressed support for increased federal funding to help PBIs build capacity and student support services.

“Predominantly Black Institutions, particularly those in Illinois, offer high-quality, educational opportunities and financial support to Black students,” said Durbin. “In speaking with presidents and staff from Illinois’ PBIs today, I reiterated my commitment to working alongside these institutions to secure federal resources for their schools and the students they serve.”

Photos of the meeting are available here.

PBIs serve high proportions of Black students and other minority students that have historically been underrepresented in higher education. PBIs account for three percent of postsecondary institutions, but enroll nine percent of Black college students. Illinois has six PBIs that enroll nearly 20,000 students. PBIs provide support for students through addressing financial need, capacity building, and working towards student success.

Participants in the meeting included:

Z Scott, President, Chicago State University

David Sanders, President, Malcolm X College

Melanie Sillas, Executive Director, Chicago State Foundation

Erin Steva, Vice President of External Affairs, Chicago State University

Stephany Spaulding, Director of Government and Community Affairs, Chicago State University

