Durbin Meets With Japanese Ambassador To The U.S., Shigeo Yamada
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with Japanese Ambassador to the U.S., Shigeo Yamada, to discuss the continued strong relations between the United States and Japan. They also discussed the numerous global security challenges, including China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“Japan is an important, long-time U.S. ally and strategic partner in Asia, particularly in light of continued challenges with North Korea and China,” said Durbin. “Following the first U.S.-Japan-South Korea summit at Camp David last August, our relations have continued to strengthen. I thank Mr. Yamada for meeting with me in the United States Capitol and look forward to our future discussions.”
More like this: