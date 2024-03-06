Durbin Meets With Japanese Ambassador To The U.S., Shigeo Yamada Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with Japanese Ambassador to the U.S., Shigeo Yamada, to discuss the continued strong relations between the United States and Japan. They also discussed the numerous global security challenges, including China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia. Article continues after sponsor message “Japan is an important, long-time U.S. ally and strategic partner in Asia, particularly in light of continued challenges with North Korea and China,” said Durbin. “Following the first U.S.-Japan-South Korea summit at Camp David last August, our relations have continued to strengthen. I thank Mr. Yamada for meeting with me in the United States Capitol and look forward to our future discussions.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Centerstone, Alton Area Optimist, and More!