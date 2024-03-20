WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today met with the Illinois Pork Producers Association to discuss the effects of California’s Proposition 12 on the economics of the pork industry. Director Chad Lehman, a third-generation farmer from Woodford County, spoke with Durbin about business operations, technologies, and the state of market dynamics for producers, suppliers, and consumers. Illinois ranks fourth in the nation in pork production. Mr. Lehman also discussed the important role of foreign workers in addressing shortages in the farm workforce.

“I appreciate having the opportunity to hear directly from a key representative of one of the leading agricultural groups in our state, the Illinois Pork Producers,” said Durbin. “I’ll continue to advocate for our state’s farmers as a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee.”

