WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee, met with the Illinois Corn Growers Association (ICGA) who shared priorities of Illinois’ agricultural sector for the upcoming year. During their meeting, ICGA spoke about the importance of crop insurance, increased trade dollars, and the farm conservation incentives provided by the Inflation Reduction Act. ICGA also highlighted the importance of expanding high-octane, low-carbon fuels such as ethanol, and safeguarding the federal climate model known as GREET, developed by Illinois-based Argonne National Laboratory, to ensure farmers have a strong role in sustainable aviation fuel.

Durbin, ICGA, and representatives from the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council also touched on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s (IJJA) role in funding ecosystem restoration projects and the construction of seven modern, 1,2000- foot navigation locks at the most congested lock locations on the Upper Mississippi and the Illinois Waterway. A stronger lock and dam system ensures that farmers remain competitive in a global market.

“I appreciate hearing the views of the Illinois Corn Growers Association and the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council and I look forward to our continued work together on their federal priorities this year,” Durbin said.