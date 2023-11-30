WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Co-Chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, met with German Ambassador to the U.S., Andreas Michaelis, to discuss continued support for Ukraine, and Durbin’s push for President Biden’s emergency supplemental request, which includes emergency funds for Ukraine, Israel, the Indo-Pacific, and humanitarian needs. They also discussed the importance of the transatlantic alliance and the strong partnership between Germany and the United States.

Article continues after sponsor message

“During today’s meeting, I reiterated my support for Ukraine, which remains on the frontlines of democracy, and reassured Ambassador Michaelis that I will continue to work in Congress to ensure our Ukrainian friends are equipped with the necessary resources to prevail against Russian tyranny,” said Durbin. “The United States is fortunate to have a strong relationship with Germany and as a security and economic partner within NATO, the EU, and the G7/G20, Germany plays a critical role in our transatlantic efforts to deter Russia and support Ukraine. I look forward to many future conversations with Ambassador Michaelis.”

At a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing earlier this month, Durbin questioned Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin about the national security supplemental request and emphasized how detrimental it would be for the NATO alliance if the United States did not continue to financially support Ukraine. Secretary Blinken also emphasized Putin’s efforts to distract the U.S. from the war in Ukraine by meeting with Hamas leadership in Moscow amid the crisis in the Middle East.

More like this: