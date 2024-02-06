Durbin Meets With Director Of Illinois State Police Brendan Kelly Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today met with Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly and Illinois Drug Enforcement Officers Association (IDEOA) board members. Durbin and the group discussed the importance of continued federal funding for initiatives related to the intersection of drugs, guns, and human trafficking, including funding for the Byrne-JAG federal grant program, which supports state and local drug enforcement and public safety efforts. During their meeting, Durbin thanked the law enforcement leaders for their service. Article continues after sponsor message “Our Illinois State Police and local law enforcement officers are on the front lines combatting the opioid epidemic, and it’s imperative they have the resources they need to keep our communities safe,” Durbin said. “I have long supported increased Byrne-JAG funding because it provides critical support to law enforcement and public safety efforts, and I will continue to push for funding in this year’s FY24 appropriations package.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip