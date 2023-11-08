WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today met with Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco to discuss Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) oversight. During their meeting, Durbin followed up on his September letter to Deputy Attorney General Monaco requesting information about the reports of excessive force in BOP facilities, including United States Penitentiary Thomson (USP Thomson).

“I take BOP oversight seriously in my position as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. I have sought to address the injustices and challenges that impact the daily lives of incarcerated Americans, as well as BOP staff. I am deeply disturbed by the reports of excessive force used in BOP facilities, particularly at USP Thomson,” said Durbin. “I met with Deputy Attorney General Monaco today to reiterate my concerns. I urged her to use her position in the Department of Justice to provide additional oversight to prison facilities, ensure that staff who engage in excessive use of force face consequences for their misconduct, and immediately revisit BOP’s policy on restraining incarcerated individuals. I commend her for recognizing the importance of treating incarcerated individuals humanely and devoting to this issue the senior-level engagement that it deserves.”

In September, Durbin held the Senate Judiciary Committee’s third annual hearing on BOP oversight since he took over as Chair of the Committee. During the hearing, Durbin spoke about the First Step Act’s proven track record of reducing recidivism and questioned BOP Director Colette Peters about the factors leading to the abolition of the Special Management Unit at USP Thomson.

