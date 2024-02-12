WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard Major General Richard Neely to discuss continued opportunities and support for our Illinois National Guard. Durbin and General Neely spoke about the Air Force’s September selection of Peoria’s 182nd Airlift Wing as a basing location for new C-130J aircraft and Durbin’s successful effort to secure $350 million in Fiscal Year 2023 funding for 12 new MQ-1C Gray eagle aircraft for the National Guard.

“Every day, the women and men of the Illinois Air National Guard answer the call to serve their country and communities, from providing assistance during a global pandemic or natural disasters. I’m encouraged that the 182nd was selected to receive new C-130J aircraft, and I will continue to work with Major General Neely on ensuring success and support for our troops across the State of Illinois,” said Durbin.

