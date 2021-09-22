WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today joined Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and a group of bipartisan Senators to welcome British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the U.S. Senate. The group discussed a host of bilateral and global issues, including climate change, the recent AUKUS security agreement, trade, and demonstrating a united front against global autocracy.

“The United States has a special relationship with the United Kingdom,” said Durbin. “Our shared history, language, and values enable us to work together to address a range of global challenges including Russia, China, climate change, and COVID-19. Today was a great opportunity to bring a bipartisan group of Senators together to welcome Prime Minister Johnson, discuss common interests, and hear his vision for continued U.S.-UK cooperation. Johnson also reminded us of the great importance of America’s voice on democracy and human rights.”

