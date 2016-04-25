Article continues after sponsor message

WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) praised the Obama Administration’s decision to pledge $100 million to expand workforce training programs at community colleges around the country. Today’s funding is part of President Obama’s goal of providing two years of free community college tuition to hardworking students. According to the Illinois Community College Board, five community colleges in Illinois have a tuition free program – City Colleges of Chicago, Elgin Community College, Harper College, Illinois Central College and McHenry County College.

“It’s time to stop thinking of education in America as K-12 and start growing a stronger workforce by expanding our focus to pre-K-14,” said Durbin. “Community colleges provide a springboard for students who wish to continue their education and a foundation for students to find good paying jobs through quality job training programs. I am proud to say that five community colleges in Illinois already offer tuition free programs and know that more are working to join this effort to give motivated students a path to receiving a solid educational foundation without debt.”

Durbin is an original cosponsor of the America’s College Promise Act (S. 1716), authored by Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), to create a national program to provide two years of free community college to hardworking students in participating states.

