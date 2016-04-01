WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Mark Kirk (R-IL) were joined by the entire Illinois Congressional Delegation today sending a letter to President Obama asking him to issue a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Declaration for Christian and Iroquois Counties, which were severely impacted by severe storms and flooding this winter. This designation will allow residents and businesses in the region to receive SBA loans. These loans provide assistance to homeowners, renters, businesses to repair or replace disaster damaged real estate, personal property, machinery, equipment, inventory and business assets. The designation also includes the counties that surround for Christian and Iroquois Counties: Sangamon, Macon, Shelby, Montgomery, Kankakee, Ford, and Vermilion Counties.

Today’s delegation letter comes in support of Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner’s request letter to President Obama – sent earlier today – which cited Preliminary Damage Assessments of more than 25 residences and businesses that sustained major damage and significant uninsured losses.

“For three weeks, Illinois experienced torrential rainfall and winter storms that caused rivers in Illinois to reach record-high levels and cause dangerous flooding across the state,” the Members wrote. “The economic impact on these communities as a result of businesses being destroyed is severe and the demand for state and local government resources for emergency response and debris removal are extraordinary. Governor Rauner has determined that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state and local governments. We thank you in advance for your timely consideration of this important request and stand ready to assist in any way appropriate.”

Members signing on to the letter of support include: U.S. Representative Mike Bost (R-IL), U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos (D-IL), U.S. Representative Danny Davis (D-IL), U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL), U.S. Representative Robert Dold (R-IL), U.S. Representative Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), U.S. Representative Bill Foster (D-IL), U.S. Representative Luis Gutierrez (D-IL), U.S. Representative Randy Hultgren (R-IL), U.S. Representative Robin Kelly (D-IL), U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), U.S. Representative Darin LaHood (R-IL), U.S. Representative Dan Lipinksi (D-IL), U.S. Representative Mike Quigley (D-IL), U.S. Representative Peter Roskam (R-IL), U.S. Representative Bobby Rush (D-IL), U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), and U.S. Representative John Shimkus (R-IL).

The full text of today’s letter is copied below.

Dear Administrator Contreras-Sweet:

We write to support Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner’s request for a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Declaration for Christian and Iroquois Counties in Illinois as a result of a severe flash and river flooding that began on December 23, 2015, and continued through January 13, 2016.

For three weeks, Illinois experienced torrential rainfall and winter storms that caused rivers in Illinois to reach record-high levels and cause dangerous flooding across the state. Preliminary Damage Assessments have determined that both Christian and Iroquois Counties had more than 25 residences and/or businesses that sustained major damage and significant uninsured losses. The economic impact on these communities as a result of businesses being destroyed is severe and the demand for state and local government resources for emergency response and debris removal are extraordinary. The Governor seeks timely federal assistance from the SBA.

Governor Rauner has determined that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state and local governments. Supplementary federal assistance is necessary. We respectfully request that you issue an SBA Disaster Declaration for Christian and Iroquois Counties and that the SBA disaster loans be offered to eligible individuals and businesses in the counties that are contiguous to Christian and Iroquois Counties.

We thank you in advance for your timely consideration of this important request and stand ready to assist in any way appropriate.

