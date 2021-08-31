SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met virtually with leaders of Illinois environmental groups to discuss the state’s clean energy and infrastructure priorities.

On the call, Durbin provided details on the passed budget resolution and suggested provisions in the upcoming reconciliation bill, including a Clean Electricity Payment Program (CEPP), which would pay utilities to produce more clean energy each year.

Durbin and the environmental leaders went on to discuss the electric vehicle revolution taking place in Illinois and the proposed inclusion of the Clean Energy for America Act in the reconciliation bill to form the basis of clean energy tax provisions. Durbin also touched on his support for organized labor in the clean energy movement and formally protecting collective bargaining through the PRO Act.

“With Congress set to take up President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda in the coming months, we have a real opportunity to dedicate ourselves to instituting new forms of clean energy across industries,” said Durbin. “Illinois is fortunate to have engaged organizations leading the effort for a cleaner planet for future generations.”

Organizations participating in the call included:

Natural Resources Defense Council

Blue Green Alliance

Illinois Environmental Council

International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers

