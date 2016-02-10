WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) and a bipartisan coalition of sixteen other Senators to introduce a resolution designating February 2016 as American Heart Month, and February 5, 2016 as National Wear Red Day.

“As the leading cause of death in the United States, heart disease has touched almost every American family,” Durbin said. “What is especially concerning is the prevalence of heart disease in women but how little we know about how this disease presents and affects women differently than men. That is why I am proud to join Senator Hirono and sixteen of my female Senate colleagues in co-sponsoring a resolution to designate February 2016 as American Heart Month.”

“Heart disease kills three out of every ten people in Hawaii and one in seven nationwide, including a significant number of women and minorities,” said Hirono. “It is through preventative treatment and research that we will ensure that fewer families are impacted by heart disease, and with the support of my colleagues, this effort will bring to light the importance of promoting heart health.”

“Our sincere thanks to Senator Hirono for putting American Heart Month front and center before the nation’s lawmakers,” said Mark Creager, M.D., president of the American Heart Association. “We commend the senator and the resolution's cosponsors for their ongoing dedication and commitment to the fight against heart disease, the no. 1 killer of women, and we encourage the Senate to unanimously approve this important legislation.”

The resolution was cosponsored by U.S. Senators Kelly Ayotte (R-NH), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Barbara Boxer (D-CA), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Susan Collins (R-ME), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Barbara Mikulski (D-MD), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Patty Murray (D-WA), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

