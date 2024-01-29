WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today joined U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) and U.S. Representative André Carson (D-IN-07) in introducing a resolution recognizing January as Muslim-American Heritage Month and celebrating the achievements of Muslims living in the United States. The resolution highlights the incredible contributions Muslim Americans have made across multiple sectors of society—from medical professionals to entrepreneurs, faith leaders, athletes, and public servants—to help build a better nation.

The resolution further notes the religious discrimination experienced by Muslim Americans and stresses the “need for public education, awareness, and policies that are culturally competent when describing, discussing, or addressing the impacts of being Muslim American in all aspects of the society of the United States.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“America is stronger because of the diverse communities that call this country home, including Muslim Americans. Every day, and especially during this month, we should recognize and celebrate the contributions and achievements of Muslim Americans,” said Durbin. “But we also must acknowledge the continued discrimination and threats that the Muslim American community faces in this country. I hope this resolution will serve as both a tribute and as a recommitment to stand with Muslim Americans in the work to build a more welcoming and equitable nation.”

In addition to Durbin and Booker, the resolution is cosponsored by U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), John Fetterman (D-PA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Patty Murray (D-WA), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Peter Welch (D-MA).

The full text of the resolution can be found here.

More like this: