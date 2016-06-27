WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) in calling for a strong Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) prepares to finalize its proposed rule on biofuels volume requirements for 2017 under the RFS. In a letter to EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy, the senators urged the agency for a strong RFS that will support U.S. jobs and the economy, reduce the environmental impact of the transportation and energy sectors, and reduce dependence on foreign oil.

"The biofuel industry supports hundreds of thousands of jobs throughout the country, reduces the environmental impact of our transportation and energy sectors, and cuts our reliance on foreign oil," the lawmakers wrote. "We urge you to ensure that the final rule promote growth in the U.S. biofuel sector and capture economic opportunity rather than drive investment overseas."

The bipartisan letter to the EPA was also signed by Senators John Thune (R-SD), Mark Kirk (R-IL), Al Franken (D-MN), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), John Hoeven (R-ND), Joe Donnelly (D-IN), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Claire McCaskill (D-MO), Pat Roberts (R-KA), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Jerry Moran (R-KA), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Gary Peters (D-MI), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Barbara Boxer (D-CA), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Jack Reed (D-RI), Patty Murray (D-WA), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Bill Nelson (D-FL), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Ed Markey (D-MA), Jon Tester (D-MT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Tom Udall (D-NM), and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

Last year, Senator Durbin met with Administrator McCarthy, urging her to set strong renewable volume obligations through 2017. Durbin has worked closely with members of Illinois’ agriculture community and biofuels industry to evaluate the potential impact of setting low volume requirements. With the support of Illinois stakeholders, Senator Durbin has met with Administration officials to share his concerns regarding the rule’s potential impact on America’s energy independence, the environment, and economic growth.

